Kelly Ripa has been known to be extremely strict and regimented when it comes to what she eats in a day, and now her nutritionist has confirmed exactly what she consumes to stay healthy and fit. However, many people might be feeling hungry after finding out how limiting her food intake is.

What Does Kelly Ripa Eat for Breakfast?

The Live cohost’s longtime nutritionist Dr. Daryl Gioffre told E! News in a February 18, 2024, interview that Kelly starts her day with a glass of water including a scoop of his brand of Acid-Kicking Green powder, consisting of dehydrated greens.

Before going on the air, Kelly will have her morning coffee, blending it with grass-fed butter and his Acid-Kicking Coffee Alkalizer. She doesn’t eat any chewable food until the show wraps, and then Kelly will have a snack where she mixes a green apple, several tablespoons of almond butter and a teaspoon of cinnamon into a porridge-like texture.

What Does Kelly Ripa Eat for Lunch?

Dr. Gioffre explained that Kelly’s lunch consists of a salad topped with microgreens, sprouts, avocado and raw nuts.

What Does Kelly Ripa Eat for Dinner?

The Philadelphia native’s dinner is a smaller version of her lunch salad with a few additions. “She’ll add in some steamed vegetables or some sauteed vegetables or some grilled greens,” Dr. Gioffre told the outlet. “And she likes to have the vegetables in season because they’re just better for you. And then she’ll have a protein and that could be grilled tofu or tahini or some fish protein.”

What Foods Does Kelly Ripa Eat for Snacks?

In addition to her green apple and almond butter mixture in the morning, Kelly always has raw nuts on hand to snack on during the day.

“Instead of going for the unhealthy snack, she’s always prepared,” Dr. Gioffre explained. “And that’s the big mantra: ‘Fail to prepare, prepare to fail.'”

Kelly doesn’t eat before bed, instead choosing to drink his Acid-Kicking Detox Tea featuring turmeric, ginger, lemon and black pepper as a nighttime treat.

What Does Kelly Ripa Eat for Dessert?

Dr. Gioffre said Kelly is a big fan of his avocado chocolate mousse, but it is hardly decadent. It includes avocados, pure vanilla extract, raw cacao, dates and sea salt. When she wants fiber, Kelly chooses his chocolate chia pudding.

Is Kelly Ripa’s Diet Too Restrictive?

While it doesn’t seem like she has a very high caloric intake, Dr. Gioffre insists with Kelly, “It’s not about deprivation, it’s about moderation.”

How Often Does Kelly Ripa Work Out?

“I’ve never met someone who is busier than Kelly. She is supermom. She is just amazing on the show. She works out seven days a week, and she maintains this incredible strength eating lifestyle that I’ve taught her,” Dr. Gioffre revealed.