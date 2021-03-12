Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

Neuromodulators, also known as neurotoxins, are a category of aesthetic injectable that is used to reduce the appearance of unwanted facial wrinkles. They temporarily block signals from nerves to muscles and when the muscles don’t move, the skin appears smoother, more relaxed and often, wrinkle-free. Botox Cosmetic is the most commonly used neuromodulator in the United States and accounts for nearly nearly 70 percent of toxin injections. But did you know that there are alternatives? Well, Gwyneth Paltrow does because she uses Xeomin!

“Dealing with aging is a multi-layered experience,” Paltrow told Byrdie.com in September 2020. “I take good care of my skin, hydrate, and exercise, but sometimes a girl needs a little extra help.”

“It’s such an exciting time for Merz Aesthetics and we could not be more thrilled to be partnered with Gwyneth Paltrow on Xeomin,” says Patrick Urban, president of Merz Aesthetics North America. “Gwyneth’s passion for knowledge and learning, and her deeply personal perspective on beauty and aging are all qualities we at Merz Aesthetics admire in her, and the values we share as a company. We could not be more excited to have her as our spokesperson, to help us educate our consumers across key demographics especially key younger adult demographics such as millennials!”

I reached out to some of the top aesthetic experts in the nation to get their candid opinions on this neuromodulator:

Stop Wrinkles

“Xeomin is a neuromodulator that millennials are turning to so they can keep their young glow. Not only can Xeomin prevent your facial rhytids (wrinkles) from getting worse, but it can also stop them from forming at all,” says aesthetic registered nurse Michelle Thompson. “Although masks will still be covering our mouths for some time to come, doesn’t mean we can’t let our upper face shine!”

‘Softer’ Effect

“My younger patients like Xeomin because it’s the most highly purified toxin,” UCLA School of Medicine Assistant Clinical professor Dr. Alexander Rivkin says. “They note that the effect is ‘softer’ than most of the other brands which is an added benefit!”

Natural Results

“Xeomin, when used to improve the look of moderate facial lines, creates a beautiful, natural result,” finds aesthetic nurse Corey Ordoyne. “I’ve personally participated in several double blind- split face studies and results proved unequivocally that patients cannot tell the difference between it and other popular neuromodulators on the market.”

‘Highly Purified’

Aesthetic nurse practitioner Pamela Werschler agrees: “Xeomin is a highly purified neurotoxin that has been studied in head-to-head clinical trials with Botox. Both physicians and patients found the two products essentially equal in efficacy, onset and duration.” Aesthetic dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson adds,”Xeomin is a great alternative to Botox Cosmetic for those seeking a ‘naked toxin’ meaning that it doesn’t have any additional additives.”

Fast Results

“Time lines are very important in aesthetics,” says aesthetic nurse practitioner Jennifer Lopez. “Xeomin is my go-to when it comes to choosing a neuromodulator because I find that with Xeomin, my wrinkle-free glow sets in within a few hours versus a few days!”

Little Downtime

“Millennial patients like Xeomin for the quick ‘refreshed’ look they get without the downtime! They can go right back to work or school after their injections!” says aesthetic registered nurse Megan Martinez.

Affordable

“Xeomin is a highly effective neuromodulator that not only prevents millennials from looking their age (don’t be offended –you’re getting older!), but doesn’t break the bank either!” explains aesthetic nurse practitioner Emily Perbellini. “Generally speaking, Xeomin can be found at lower price points simply due to its more recent market exposure than its more established competitor, Botox Cosmetic, that can command a higher price.”

Aesthetic nurse practitioner Dr. Morgan Wolf concurs: “Our millennial patients love Xeomin as it is a more affordable option to get started with aging prevention. It addresses early signs of aging skin like fine lines and wrinkles and it is easy on the wallet!”