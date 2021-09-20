Bachelor … Tuesdays! Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette will be notably missing from ABC’s Monday night lineup until 2022, and instead, the reality dating show has moved to the following night.

BiP got bumped from the beginning of the week to make room for Monday Night Football, and beginning September 20, season 30 of Dancing With the Stars will take over the coveted time slot.

Season 7 of Paradise will be airing Tuesdays until the finale. The Bachelorette season 18 starring Michelle Young will follow suit and air on Tuesdays starting on October 19.

While the drama on the beach in Mexico has kept fans enthralled all season — see finale spoilers — viewers are extremely excited to see Michelle begin her journey to find love.

The Minnesota native previously competed as a contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, where she finished as the runner-up. She admitted she “didn’t know” the leading man was going to end things with her during the finale.

“It was so hard to continue to put myself in that vulnerable position and fall,” she said during the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in March about her split from Matt. “Then, [we] get to the evening portion, and these uneasy feelings were going on the entire time. That was the difficult part. I understood that things were going to change fast.”

She added that she had been getting a “positive response” from the leading man during their day together, which made the end even more surprising. “That was the hardest part for me. I felt like I did the groundwork to cover my bases to make sure, ‘Ok, cool, I’m going to keep being vulnerable.’ And it was pulled away a little bit,” Michelle explained.

Matt left season 25 with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell. They did not get engaged. The pair briefly split amid her racism social media scandal but got back together and are currently dating.

Michelle is hoping to find her own Mr. Right on season 18. “I’m looking for someone who’s going to change the world with me. I’m ready,” she could be heard saying during a Bachelorette promo. The former college basketball player has already made a splash after appearing in the teaser in a one-of-a-kind Stanley Hudson gown.