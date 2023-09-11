Who Are Timothee Chalamet's Parents? Meet His Mom and Dad

Considering Timothée Chalamet’s sister is College Girls actress Pauline Chalamet, it’s easy to assume he comes from a cool family. The Call Me by Your Name star was raised by parents who had talents in the arts, which kicked off his highly acclaimed acting career.

Who is Timothee Chalamet’s Mom?

It’s a known fact that Timothée has rhythm – just look up the video of him dancing with Zendaya … or his college talent show act.

The Wonka actor got his rhythmic dance gene from his mother, Nicole Flender, who was a professional dancer.

The New York native graduated from Yale before earning her master’s degree in French at NYU, according to her Corcoran Group profile. Not only was she book smart, but ​started dancing at young age. Nicole danced at Lincoln Center with the New York City Ballet during childhood and performed in Broadway musicals such as Fiddler on the Roof, Gypsy and Hello Dolly.

While showcasing her physical art talent, Nicole also wrote for newspapers like The Boston Herald and book Cool Careers for People who Love Movement.

Photo by Brian de Rivera Simon/WireImage

These days, she works as a New York-based real estate agent.

Who is Timothee Chalamet’s Dad?

Timothée’s father, Marc Chalamet, shares a love for writing like his wife. Marc is a journalist and began his career with The Associated Press in Paris. He was relocated to the New York office three years later in 1983. Marc closed the chapter on his time with the publication in 1987 when he founded News of America.

The French and American reporter now works as a freelance writer.

How Did Timothee Chalamet’s Parents Inspire His Acting Career?

Given that Timothée’s mother has a love for theatre, he and his older sister would see the greatest Broadway shows during childhood.

“I’m happy that [Timothée and Pauline are] successful and safe and healthy, and I would feel that way no matter what their profession was,” Nicole told The Guardian in 2022. “I took them to see many different plays and musicals when they were growing up, and I think seeing certain performances influenced them. The productions they’ve seen and even growing up in New York, has informed who they are today.”

The Dune actor took his mother as his date to the Golden Globes in 2019 where he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the film Beautiful Boy. Timothée discussed the evening during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show shortly after, where he revealed they danced the night away at an afterparty before talking about his childhood.

While he admitted to being a “good kid,” he once pulled a prank on his mom that went horribly wrong. During his preteen years, they went on a cruise and Timothée locked his naked mother on their room’s balcony as a joke. However, things took a turn for the worst when he left the room to add more dramatic flair, but ended up forgetting his room key.

“I was devastated,” he said, noting, “she saw how devastated I was.”