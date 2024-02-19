Season 28 of The Bachelor is winding down and there are just 10 women left hoping to fall in love with Joey Graziadei on the February 19, 2024, episode, including Jessica “Jess” Edwards. However, Jess’ time on the show hasn’t been without some drama, as she rubbed some of the other women the wrong way on night one when she bragged about kissing Joey.

Warning! Spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor ahead.

Who Is Jess Edwards on ‘The Bachelor’?

Jess is an executive assistant living in San Diego, California, according to her ABC bio. She resided in Colorado for three years before making the move to the west coast in 2023. Her job helps “people who have been impacted by natural disasters” at AC Disaster Consulting, according to her LinkedIn.

ABC

Jess attended East Tennessee University and graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority during her time in college.

The Cali girl describes herself as a “hopeless romantic.” She is a dog mom to a Yorkipoo named Charli.

What Happened Between Jess Edwards and Maria Georgas on ‘The Bachelor’?

After her night one drama, Jess flew a bit under the radar until she found herself in the middle of a feud with Maria Georgas. Jess was not happy when Maria got a rose on a two-on-one date and then proceeded to still pull Joey aside for alone time at the subsequent cocktail party. She broke down in tears, as she feared she would not have time to chat with Joey herself.

“It was definitely a hard watch,” Jess revealed on her Instagram Story after the episode aired. “In the moment, I was upset about losing time on multiple occasions due to drama. Although it’s no excuse, I let built up emotions and anger get the best of me and I do regret that wholeheartedly. I do not condone bullying, name calling, etc. and apologies were made immediately. We are watching this back for the first time as well and it is very hard to see things not play out to their full extent. Please remember there are many conversations during and after filming that only we are aware of. We are more than just characters on your screen, we are humans with real emotions and feelings.”

Jess also directly responded to a commenter who slammed her for being mad at Maria for doing “the same thing” she did herself on night one. “I wasn’t mad she stole him, I was upset she talked to him so early when she already had a rose after I had lost time with him back to back due to drama,” she shared. “I lost my temper and apologized to Maria that night.”

What Happens to Jess Edwards on ‘The Bachelor’?

Jess and the rest of Joey’s final 10 will travel to Montreal, Québec, Canada, on the February 19, 2024, episode. However, that will be the end of the road for the executive assistant, according to Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Nation blogger reported that Jess is eliminated while on an eight-person group date in Montreal. She never received a one-on-one date with Joey during her time on the show.