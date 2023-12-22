Who Is Lele Pons’ Husband? Meet Puerto Rican Rapper Guaynaa

Lele Pons made her Dancing With the Stars season 32 debut a memorable one and built relationships with her fellow professional dancers and contestants. The YouTuber gained a friendship with Mauricio Umansky during her time on the show and they even spent the holidays together in Aspen with singer Anitta amid his separation from estranged wife Kyle Richards. Although the skin-barring ski trip raised eyebrows, the getaway was nothing more than platonic as Lele’s husband, Guaynaa, was in attendance, and the pair couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.

What Is Lele Pons’ Husband Guaynaa’s Job?

Guaynaa – whose real name is Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez – is a Puerto Rican rapper who made his breakout in the music industry after the release of his 2019 song “ReBoTa.” The hit not only earned a spot on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart that April, but it has since become a 4x platinum hit.

The musician has earned a 2022 El Premio ASCAP award for his song “Chica Ideal” and Premio Lo Nuestro for Best Song for “Cumbia a La Gente.”

Guaynaa has earned a large online fan base and currently has 6.6 million Instagram followers.

When Did Lele Pons and Husband Guaynaa Start Dating?

Lele and Guaynaa collaborated on the 2020 song “Se Te Nota.” The couple’s chemistry sparked in the music video and fans believed their onscreen kiss was more than just a showmance … and they were right.

The entertainers went public with their relationship when they went Instagram official that December and shared sweet PDA photos during a ski trip.

“MINE (it’s official) @guaynaa,” Lele captioned her post.

“He makes me a better person. I admire him a lot,” the “Celeso” singer gushed to People en Español in December 2020, listing, “He is a family person, he always thinks about his family and friends, the people he loves. I like that he loves me a lot and has a lot of patience with me. I feel at peace with him. I have a lot of fun with him.”

Guaynaa, for his part, shared his love for Lele’s smile and “pure heart.”

When Did Lele Pons and Husband Guaynaa Get Married?

Guaynaa rocked the stage at Tomorrowland in 2022 when he performed “Chichi” with DJ Steve Aoki during his set. The song was unreleased at the time and that wasn’t the only surprise he had for fans and Lele.

“Guys, this is my beautiful girlfriend, Lele Pons. And I want to ask her a great question here. I know what this means to you,” he said on the mic, adding, “I know how much Tomorrowland [means to you.] Lele, will you marry me?”

Without a doubt, Lele said yes and the pair tied the knot in a beautiful Miami-based wedding in March 2023.

Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Winnie Harlow, Camila Cabello and Steve Aoki were just a few of the guests at the star-studded wedding.

The couple has since supported each other during their business endeavors and Guaynaa often visited his wifey during DWTS rehearsals and shows.