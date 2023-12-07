Who Is ‘RHOBH’ Star Annemarie’s Husband Marcellus Wiley?

Annemarie Wiley joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast during season 13, but viewers haven’t learned much about her yet. However, she made headlines in November 2023 after her husband, Marcellus Wiley, was accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil lawsuit while a college student in the 1990s.

What Is Annemarie’s Husband Marcellus Wiley’s Job?

The rookie Bravo husband is a retired professional football player. During his 10-season career that began in 1997, Marcellus played as a defensive end for NFL teams Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Marcellus has since cohosted sports analyst shows on SportsNation and FS1 and currently hosts Never Shut Up on Brinx TV.

On a more fascinating note, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills isn’t Marcellus’ Bravo debut. That’s right. He starred in a November 2011 episode of Millionaire Matchmaker as he searched for love before meeting Annemarie.

When Did Annemarie and Marcellus Wiley Get Married?

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary in June 2023. Annemarie shared some of her favorite moments with her hubby via Instagram and thanked him for “challenging” her and “encouraging” growth.

Getty

“Thank you for supporting me as I strengthen the muscles of being comfortable being uncomfortable. Thank you for teaching me to always be my own biggest cheerleader, and to never let anyone tilt my crown,” she captioned the post. “And, most importantly, thank you for your unconditional love and for being ‘my person.’ I love you. Always.”

The couple share kids Marcellus Jr., Aliya Jane, and Alivia Marie. The former athlete welcomed his eldest child, daughter Morocca Alise, from a previous relationship.

Annemarie’s Husband Marcellus Wiley Was Accused of Rape in a Lawsuit

On November 21, 2023, an unnamed accuser filed a lawsuit against Marcellus for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting her while they attended Columbia University. The accuser claimed Marcellus assaulted her, “raping her multiple times in her dorm room” during the fall 1994 semester, according to the lawsuit obtained by Life & Style.

The woman claimed she and Marcellus had become “friendly acquaintances” after “traveling in the same social circles.” One day, the accuser claimed to have told Marcellus that she was a virgin.

“Ain’t nobody tryna have sex with no virgin!” Marcellus allegedly replied at the time, according to the filing. “The 250lb defendant then lifted plaintiff, forced her face-down down onto the mattress, and climbed on top of her,” the lawsuit read, adding that Marcellus allegedly forced her “face-down on the bed” and held her by her “forearm on the back of her neck.”

According to the lawsuit, the woman contacted university officials and sought out help after the alleged attack. However, she seemingly faced a dead end as the staff deemed the interaction as a “misunderstanding.”

The file claims that the former collegiate athlete was put on “academic probation” for “poor grades” after the accuser spoke up. Marcus allegedly completed “the spring 1995 semester from home, though “multiple complaints” about his behavior towards female students dated back to the fall of 1993.

Marcellus denied the eyebrow-raising accusations during an episode of Never Shut Up later that month. “You guys deserve the clarity, and I deserve to speak my truth, because my truth is what’s going to set me free,” he said after claiming he and the woman did “mess around” but did not have “vaginal intercourse.” He also claimed to have not heard from lawyers at the time.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.