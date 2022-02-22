Popular DJ Simi Khadra has found a musical new romantic interest in The Weeknd. She was spotted making out with the singer at his 32nd birthday party in Las Vegas on February 19, after having gone on several dinner dates in Los Angeles earlier in the month. Simi and The Weeknd are “hooking up,” a source tells Life & Style. While it’s not clear “how serious” they are, “They’re together” and “into each other,” the insider adds. Get to know Simi, along with her close connections to the Kar-Jenners and even The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid.

Simi Works With Her Twin Sister

She is one half of the social media influencer team of Simi Haze. Her identical twin, Haya, goes by “Haze,” and the pair share 1.4 million Instagram followers. The duo also own SimiHaze Beauty, a cruelty-free makeup brand. Between her brands and her work as a celebrity DJ, Simi has an estimated net worth of $1 million, according to biographydaily.com.

Simi Has a Major Kar-Jenner Connection

Her older brother, model and social influencer, Fai Khadra, is one of Kendall Jenner‘s best friends and also extremely close to her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. He’s frequently seen on the sisters’ social media pages and is a constant presence at family parties. Fai’s also a regular vacation buddy among the Kar-Jenner family on their jet-set getaways.

Simi Was Friends With The Weeknd’s Ex Bella Hadid

The “Blinding Lights” singer dated the supermodel from 2015 through 2016, breaking up in November of that year. The pair reunited in 2018, giving their romance another shot before splitting again in August 2019. Simi has appeared on Bella’s Instagram page over the years, and they even rang in 2018 with a ski vacation together … along with Simi’s brother Fai in attendance.

Courtesy of Bella Hadid/Instagram

Simi Had an International Upbringing

Simi and Haze were born on March 31, 1993, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to Palestinian parents. They were raised between Dubai, London and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “I think having all of these experiences and being in so many places and meeting people of all different cultures, it’s given us a heightened sense of empathy and compassion for being a human being and a sense of understanding that someone who grew up in one place wouldn’t have,” she told author Jay Shetty during his “On Purpose” podcast in December 2021.

Simi Is Proud of Her Palestinian Heritage

“Learning about our culture, and I think even talking on Palestine on our platform, I feel lucky because we are Palestinians. So, in many ways we have carte blanche to talk about it and people are not going to criticize us the way they criticize somebody who’s not Palestinian,” she told Jay during the same podcast.