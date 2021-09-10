Loved up! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker were spotted holding hands while attending BFF Fai Khadra‘s birthday party on Thursday, September 9, amid New York Fashion Week.

In photos obtained by Just Jared, the model, 25, and the NBA player, 24, could be seen holding hands while arriving at Lucali restaurant in Brooklyn where Fai had his closest pals join him for dinner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum donned a sexy black leather mini dress while the Phoenix Suns star matched his girlfriend in a black shirt and black pants.

The happy couple, who recently returned from a romantic Italian getaway last month, have been “making the most of their summer” with some serious jet-setting and spending quality time together. “They like to hang out at home together — wherever they are — watch movies and eat lots of food,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style.

“[Kendall] does what she wants without a lot of fanfare. Partly it’s because she doesn’t have kids, so she automatically doesn’t have to travel with an entourage, but she’s also just chill,” the source noted about the reality star, who made her relationship with the athlete Instagram official in February. “Kendall just packs a carry-on and gets on a plane and a few hours later, she’s with her boyfriend having beers on a boat.”

The Vogue cover star is incredibly supportive of her man — and was even spotted wearing his Olympic gold medal while the dynamic duo enjoyed a lakeside vacation in July. “She loves talking about his accomplishments and wearing his medal is just a way to show the world she’s proud,” the insider raved before noting that Kendall and Devin “are really serious and have been for a long time.”

“The next logical step” for the pair is “to move in together because they don’t get to see each other that much in-season and with Kendall‘s insane work schedule,” an additional source previously revealed to Life & Style. The insider also explained that “it was important that they share a home base, and in this case, Kendall‘s amazing new house in L.A.”

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“They were practically living together before, but now Devin has a lot more stuff there, and it’s just so obvious to everyone that this could be a forever situation,” the source said. “This is the first time that Kendall‘s in a relationship where she isn’t overly private or ‘hiding’ her boyfriend from her family.”