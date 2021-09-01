Love is in the air! Kendall Jenner hinted that she has “fallen” for boyfriend Devin Booker on Tuesday, August 31, after meeting his grandmother in Moss Point, Mississippi.

The 25-year-old shared a screenshot of lyrics to the song “One Day” by Cleo Sol via her Instagram Stories, which include very romantic sentiments. “Hope you know that you’re my world / No way you’re lonely / In times of trouble, just call on me / And I’ll drop everything / Only you can make me do this / Only you have made me fall quick,” read the lyrics in the screenshot.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The sweet post came just two days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Phoenix Suns player, 24, took a trip to Mississippi to visit Devin’s grandmother. In an Instagram video, the model and the athlete could be seen having a laugh with her. They later posed for a photo together.

Kendall and Devin, who sparked romance rumors for the first time in April 2020, are “making the most of their summer” by enjoying lavish trips and each other’s company. “They like to hang out at home together — wherever they are — watch movies and eat lots of food,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style.

Prior to their Mississippi venture, the dynamic duo — who made their relationship Instagram official in February — enjoyed a stunning Italian vacation and spent lots of time on a yacht while they were there. “[Kendall] does what she wants without a lot of fanfare. Partly it’s because she doesn’t have kids, so she automatically doesn’t have to travel with an entourage, but she’s also just chill,” the source added. “Kendall just packs a carry-on and gets on a plane and a few hours later, she’s with her boyfriend having beers on a boat.”

During their vacations, the Vogue cover model has been showing her support for the basketball player. Before they jetted to Italy, the pair enjoyed a lakeside trip during which Kendall was photographed rocking Devin’s Olympic gold medal, which he won in Tokyo in August. “She loves talking about his accomplishments and wearing his medal is just a way to show the world she’s proud,” the insider gushed about the happy couple, who “are really serious and have been for a long time.”

A second source previously revealed that Kendall and Devin think “the next logical step” in their relationship is “to move in together because they don’t get to see each other that much in-season and with Kendall‘s insane work schedule.” Additionally, the insider explained that “it was important that they share a home base, and in this case, Kendall‘s amazing new house in L.A.”

“They were practically living together before, but now Devin has a lot more stuff there, and it’s just so obvious to everyone that this could be a forever situation,” the source noted. “This is the first time that Kendall‘s in a relationship where she isn’t overly private or ‘hiding’ her boyfriend from her family.”

The happy couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in June.