Looking for love! Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s contestants were a great group of guys, meaning many of them are contenders to be the new Bachelor. Keep reading for everything we know about season 27, which will air in 2023.

Who Is the Next Bachelor in 2023?

The new Bachelor hasn’t officially been announced by ABC, but fans are ready to see which guy will take the reins during season 27.

The top guys from season 19 are all beloved by fans. Gabby’s final three include Jason Alabaster, Erich Schwer and Johnny DePhillippo, while Tino Franco, Aven Jones and Zach Shallcross all earned a rose from Rachel to go to hometown dates. It seems as though viewers would be excited to see any of them lead their own season.

Caution: Spoilers about the Bachelorette finale are below!

A few of the men are likely out of the running to become the new Bachelor. Gabby’s final rose goes to Erich, and Tino is Rachel’s winner, according to Reality Steve. Both ladies leave season 19 engaged. In addition, Johnny reportedly gets engaged to Bachelor Nation alum Victoria Fuller during Bachelor in Paradise, which airs in September.

Ethan Hang and Spencer Swies were both eliminated during week 6, finishing just shy of hometown dates, but they also seem like great picks to be the next leading man. Viewers were vying for each man to get more screen time in the franchise after they did not receive roses from Rachel and Gabby.

“Can Spencer be the Bachelor? LOL” one tweet read while another user pleaded, “Do the right thing, ABC, make Ethan the Bachelor.”

Who Will Be on Season 27 of The Bachelor?

One somewhat controversial contestant that seems to be in the running to be the Bachelor is Nate Mitchell. The Chicago native, who has a daughter, was sent home by Gabby during their week 6 one-on-one date after the leading lady determined they weren’t in the same place in life.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

While he got a great edit during his time on The Bachelorette, he stirred up drama off-screen. In August, a woman named Kelsey Fankhauser, who claimed to be Nate’s ex-girlfriend to Reality Steve, alleged he cheated on her and kept his daughter a secret during the year and a half they were together.

A second woman, Laree Starke, allegedly reached out to Kelsey and claimed she and Nate had been “heavily dating” throughout 2021, while he and Kelsey were still together.

However, Nate seemingly denied the accusations with an Instagram comment that read, “Two sides to every story [prayer emoji] wish u the best.”

Some fans think the network is setting him up to become the new leading man. Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss tweeted on August 10 that the network was “conducting a thorough investigation,” seemingly in reference to the cheating claims surrounding Nate. The same day, he wrote in a separate post, “The man in question is nothing like the guy ‘these women have made him out to be.’”

