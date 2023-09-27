Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Maya Benberry, made a surprising claim about the NFL star amid his new fling with Taylor Swift. But who exactly is Maya and when did she date Travis? And are her claims about him being a “cheater” true?

Who Is Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Maya Benberry?

Maya, a Kentucky native, works as a life coach and a “marketing and brand consulting” expert, according to her Instagram. She is also a reality star — in fact, Maya met Travis as a contestant on his 2016 E! dating show, Catching Kelce. Travis went on dates with 50 women representing all U.S. states and ultimately chose Maya as the winner. In addition to Catching Kelce, Maya appeared on MTV’s dating show Ex on the Beach in 2018 and 2019. She also starred in the short Shooter Jennings’ the Other Life.

Why Did Travis and Maya Break Up?

Travis and Maya dated for a few months following Catching Kelce before calling it quits before the end of the year. While the two never publicly addressed their split, Maya accused the Kansas City Chiefs player of cheating on her with Kayla Nicole, Travis’ next girlfriend. Travis and Kayla dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

“When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6…” Maya alleged in a since-deleted tweet.

What Did Maya Say About Travis and Taylor Swift?

In September 2023, Maya doubled down on her claim about Travis when she addressed the news that her ex is now dating pop star Taylor Swift.

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” she said in an interview with Daily Mail. “I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her. ‘I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student.”

Maya went on to say that she can only offer Taylor advice based on “the man that I knew him to be when we dated.” However, she concluded, “Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater.”

A source close to Travis shot down the cheating rumors, however, telling Life & Style, “They dated for about five months, there was no time to cheat.”

In addition to commenting on Travis and Taylor’s relationship, Maya allegedly liked a comment on her Instagram account that called the “Cruel Summer” singer a “5” in reference to her appearance. “And Travis gotta hold the L he out side in public with a FRAIL GAIL Taylor Swift,” the comment continued.

Maya took to her Instagram Stories on September 26 to address liking the comment.

“I don’t think that Taylor is a 5. The initial comment was someone complimenting me so I liked it without even paying attention just like I do every other comment on my page,” she wrote. “But once I caught wind that it was shade, I deleted the comment entirely. I’m a grown ass woman and I stand on what I say. I am not a coward and if I truly felt that way about her, I would stand on it, just like I am standing on my infidelity answer.”