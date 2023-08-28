Who Won ‘Love Island U.S.A.’ Season 5? See Winners and Finalists

Another summer is over, and a new Love Island U.S.A. couple has been crowned a winner. The hot, oceanside villa brought the heat this season, bringing cameos from reality TV icons like Ariana Madix and Maura Higgins, and even brought Love Island U.K. star Scott van der Sluis from over the pond following his run on the United Kingdom’s iteration of the international dating show.

After five weeks in Fiji, which couple did fans vote as their season 5 winners?

Who Won Love Island U.S.A. Season 5?

As for season 5 of the U.S. series, which concluded on August 27, couple Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli ended up winning the competition and splitting $100,000.

“I knew that when I met you, there was more to you and I wanted to dig deeper,” the California native told Marco during their final love declarations. “Ever since then, we have grown and I truly feel like you made me a better person. Thank you for making me laugh, smile and for being my dance partner.”

Hannah and Marco shared a strong connection in the villa from day three in the villa; however, in a crazy Casa Amor twist, fans watched as Marco’s ex, Hannah Ortega, tried to turn his head.

Despite Marco admitting they had a good time together within their relationship, he felt there were things between them that were “missing.”

Peacock

“If you would have talked to me more and opened up a little bit, you would’ve known more things about me,” Hannah O. told her ex following her arrival in the villa during the August 11 episode. “I feel like you didn’t know anything about me.”

Hannah and Marco’s heads were not swayed during Casa Amor – even after Hannah was delivered a video message with the bombshell that Marco’s ex-girlfriend had entered the villa.

Who Were the Other Finalists on ‘Love Island U.S.A.’?

Up against Hannah and Marco for the top spot were second-place finishers, Kassy Castillo and Leonardo Dionicio. The duo had an experience full of ups and downs, but ultimately left the show together.

Third place was awarded to Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen and Taylor Smith, while Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo finished in fourth place.