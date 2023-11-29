Proud father of two Andy Cohen has thrilled fans by sharing adorable photos of son Ben and daughter Lucy, but showing their faces is coming to an end.

“People need to understand that my kids are not me and they didn’t sign up for this,” the Watch What Happens Live host, 55, told Today.com on Wednesday, November 29, adding, “I’m figuring it out as I go.”

Andy said his mom, Evelyn Cohen, has been “really on [him] about it” and “very vocal” about him not showing off his children’s faces. “She’s really like, ‘You have to stop. … ‘OK, you can’t show Ben anymore. When are you going to stop showing Lucy?’”

The SiriusXM radio host still posts photos of Lucy, who was born via surrogate in April 2022, but has started hiding Ben’s face behind emojis. “The last time I showed Ben’s face was when I got my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Andy said of the 4-year-old who appeared at the February 2022 ceremony.

The Bravo exec actually shared several other photos of Ben in the months that followed, including an April 1, 2022, post of him sitting in his dad’s chair on the WWHL set along with pal Anderson Cooper‘s son, Wyatt. However, after that, he began showing Ben from side angles in less clear shots of his face through July of that year.

Ben’s next Instagram appearance came on March 28, but Andy put a smiling face with heart eyes emoji over his visage. “Happy Spring Break! (the emoji is odd, almost scary, I admit…),” the St. Louis, Missouri, native wrote in the caption.

In the most recent photo of his son posted on Thanksgiving Day, Andy used an emoji of Ben’s crying mood at the time to hide his face. “THANKSGIVING! Ben met Cher! (And so did my mom!) He was in the middle of some feelings, but it happened, and I feel like my work here is done,” the Real Housewives executive producer captioned the photo of the momentous meeting.

However, as Ben has begun to covered up as he grows, Andy is still sharing photos showing Lucy’s face. “I’m teetering towards not showing [her] anymore. I just feel funny about it,” the TV personality admitted in the Today interview.

Andy first revealed he was about to become a dad on the December 20, 2018, episode of WWHL. When Ben was born on February 4, 2019, the proud papa announced the birth in an Instagram post, writing, “WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

Upon Lucy’s birth, Andy didn’t tell fans in advance, instead announcing her arrival in an April 29, 2022, Instagram post. “HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” he gushed in the caption.