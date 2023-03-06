Andy Cohen Defends Himself for 'Shaming' Son Ben After Spilling Milk

Being honest. Andy Cohen is owning up to “shaming” son Ben on social media after the toddler spilled milk all over the floor in their home.

“A lot of DMs from people saying I was wrongly shaming Ben for spilling milk,” the Bravo boss, 54, shared via Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 4. “You know, the truth is, it was three hours into my day, I’m jetlagged. I probably was shaming him. Walk a mile in my shoes, what can I tell you? I did it.”

Earlier that same day, the television producer shared a video of his kitchen floor, which was covered in milk.

“What did you do, Buddy? How did you get the milk there?” Andy asked his son. Ben, 4, replied, “I spilled it.”

The Watch What Happens Live host added, “You spilled it? Is this the way you want to start the day? Huh?”

Andy Cohen/Instagram

As avid Bravo fans know, Andy announced the arrival of his son via surrogate on social media in February 2019, and has been sharing photos of his baby boy ever since.

“After many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” he shared during a December 2018 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life and though it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

Three years later, in April 2022, the Bravo personality revealed that he had welcomed a daughter, Lucy, via surrogate.

Now, the single father is loving dad life!

“I’m choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have,” Andy told People in November 2022. “I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed.”

However, he’s not looking to expand his family any more in the near future.

“No, I do not [want to have more kids]. I’m good. Let me answer that very quickly,” the talk show host told Us Weekly in November 2022, noting that if he were to find a significant other, he may feel differently. “That being said, if I fall in love tomorrow and someone wants … I mean, then we’re gonna have to talk.”