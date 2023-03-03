Bringing it back? Bravo has yet to confirm that the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are returning for a fourth season. However, there are already rumors about returning cast members since Jen Shah was sentenced to prison. Keep reading for everything to know about RHOSLC season 4, including release date, stars and more.

Will There Be a ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4?

Bravo has yet to announce if the show is set to return.

Will Jen Shah Be on ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4?

The reality star is currently serving a 6 and a half year prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud following her involvement in a nationwide fraud scandal.

“I am surrendering to serve a sentence in federal prison today. It is the price I must pay for the bad decisions I made. People got hurt because of my decisions. While incarcerated, I will work to make amends and reconcile with the victims of my crime,” she shared in a February 2023 statement to Life & Style on the day she surrendered to prison. “In time, I pray that people will judge me for the way I responded to this sentence, rather than only for the decisions that led me to prison.”

No formal announcement has been made regarding Shah’s future on the show. However, before she reported to jail, fans started to speculate that she had been fired from the show after failing to appear on the RHOSLC season 3 reunion. At the time, her rep confirmed to Life & Style that was not the case.

“I was informed by Bravo executives that I was not invited to attend the season 3 Reunion,” she wrote in a December 2022 Instagram statement. “I was disappointed because I would have no venue to confront inaccuracies and address my storyline with cast members. Out of nowhere, on November 29, two and a half weeks ago, I was invited to attend. I was elated to learn I would have a voice at [the] reunion.”

Shah went on to say that “under legal advice,” she planned not to attend.

Will Mary Cosby Return to ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’?

After two seasons on the show, Mary Cosby did not appear on RHOSLC season 3. In February 2023, Page Six was first to report, via multiple sources, that she would return to the series in a “friend of” role. The following month, Heather Gay seemingly confirmed this news, according to a TikTok captured by a fan.

When attending a Bad Mormon book launch event in Illinois in March 2023, the author said, “Yes. All of it, yes,” when asked about Mary’s rumored return.

Bravo has yet to confirm the news.