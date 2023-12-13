Why DWTS' Alyson Hannigan Isn't ‘Healthy Eating’ Amid 20-Lb Weight Loss

From improved rhythm to accomplishing fitness goals, the Dancing With the Stars season 32 contestants had personal transformations throughout their journey. Alyson Hannigan, for example, flaunted a slim figure week by week and exclusively told Life & Style that “healthy eating’s gone out the window” amid weight loss transformation.

“It’s insane. First of all, I lost 20 pounds – and I’m all muscle, which is incredible. My healthy eating’s gone out the window, and now I’m just, like, eating whatever I can,” Alyson, 49, admitted to Life & Style at the DWTS finale on December 5. “I think it’s more a testament to how out of shape I was when I started. Dancing for four hours a day.”

The American Pie star even shared how her eating habits changed before getting sent home after her DWTS semi-final performance – and it included lots of carbs.

“We ordered pizza a lot. The last few weeks, all I eat is pizza because I’m just like, I cannot get enough carbs,” Alyson tells Life & Style, noting that she was “out of shape” during her first weeks into the competition.

After reflecting on her time on Dancing With the Stars with her online followers, Alyson presented herself with flowers after revealing her amazing weight loss transformation.

Getty

“The before and after says it all. I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars,” the How I Met Your Mother star wrote via Instagram on December 9. “I can’t thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!”

Alyson grew close to partner Sasha Farber and the professional dancer gave Alyson a major shout out for her physical transformation.

“I wanted to post this picture and celebrate, how proud and hard working my partner was during the season!!!!” Sasha wrote via Instagram on December 9 alongside a photo of a Life & Style headline that featured Alyson’s before and after body. “I believe dance is the best way to exercise stimulate the brain and have fun in the process!!!!! I call it ‘BodyBySasha’ who wants to sign up !!!!!”

Fans gathered in the comments section of the post asking where they could sign up for the rhythmic weight loss program in the midst of gushing over Alyson’s physique.

“Incredible my daughters and I kept saying how fit she looked!!” an online user gushed, while a second person wrote, “You inspired me to go back to dance class. I took a jazz dance class last night for the first time in 15 years and had a blast. My heart was beating very fast!”