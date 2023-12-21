Many fans of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are hoping the couple will be engaged before the end of the year. However, that might not be possible in the middle of football season, NFL WAG Hannah Ann Sluss revealed.

“Usually, engagements, from what Jake’s told me, happen in the offseason,” said The Bachelor alum — who announced her engagement to Baltimore Ravens running back Jake Funk in January — on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast​​ on Wednesday, December 20.

Hannah, 27, can speak from experience on this, as she told Jake, 25, that she wanted to get engaged during last season. However, Jake told her that NFL guys “typically” get engaged between seasons. In fact, popping the question during football season, which can run from September to February, is “not the best look” for players.

“It’s fun because our friends in the offseason are like, ‘Who’s getting engaged? Who’s getting married?’” the reality star added. “Really, with football season, you have to plan it around football.”

Travis, 34, and Taylor, 34, began dating in July after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke about attending the pop star’s Eras tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium that month on his “New Heights” podcast with Jason Kelce. Travis revealed that he wanted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at the concert, which Taylor thought was an adorable gesture.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The couple remained private for a few months before Taylor hard-launched the romance by attending the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game at the same stadium on September 24. The Grammy winner has since become a frequent guest in VIP boxes alongside Chiefs WAGs Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsey Bell.

Though the two have only been together for about six months, Travis and Taylor have moved quickly and already reached important milestones. She sat with his mom, Donna Kelce, at the Chiefs vs. Bears game. Meanwhile, Travis met her dad, Scott Swift, at her concert in Argentina on November 11, where he reportedly asked for permission to marry the singer. Taylor even moved into Travis’ Kansas City home for “a few weeks” after the South American leg of her Eras tour ended, a source exclusively told Life & Style on November 29.

However, football season has somewhat affected the romance. Travis was unable to attend Taylor’s birthday bash on December 13 due to a mandatory Chiefs practice, and he’ll be playing a game on Christmas Day. Still, Taylor has made it clear that she loves Travis’ commitment to football and that she’ll always support him.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she told TIME in her Person of the Year interview on December 6. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. … And [Travis and I are] just proud of each other.”

Plus, Taylor added, “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”