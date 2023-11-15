After a fan shared her encounter with Travis Kelce‘s mom, Donna Kelce, while attending a showing of his girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour film, the football mama revealed why it was so important to her to watch the pop superstar in action.

After calling the movie “amazing,” Donna, 71, told Extra, “I thought, ‘This’ll be a good bet… I’ll go here and nobody’ll know I’m here,’ but, you know, I just wanted to see what the whole concert looked like ’cause I have not been.”

Her son’s relationship with Taylor, 33, began after Travis, 34, attended her Eras tour stop in Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium in July. He later recalled on his “New Heights” podcast that he tried to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but was unable to meet her.

Fans began shipping a possible romance between the NFL star and the “Cruel Summer” songstress and his revelation seemingly helped get them in touch.

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” Travis said while ​appearing on the September 21 episode of the “The Pat McAfee Show.” Three days later, Taylor made her first appearance in Kansas City watching Travis and the Chiefs defeat the Chicago Bears.

During the game, Taylor sat in a skybox with Donna and the pair appeared to bond while cheering on Travis. During an October 6 appearance on NBC’s Today, Donna described the experience of sitting with the 12-time Grammy award winner as “OK.”

“I don’t like to talk about it,” she told cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in reference to her son’s budding romance with Taylor. “It’s just one of those things where, you know, obviously, everyone saw me. I was in the boxes with [Taylor] and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

Since Taylor’s first North American leg of her Eras tour ended before her romance with Travis began, Donna checked out what she missed by watching the film at an Orlando, Florida, area theater on Sunday, November 12. A fan recognized her and documented their encounter in a TikTok video.

Dannielle Sparks shared how she spotted Donna, and the pair had a lovely chat, as she called Travis’ mom, “the sweetest thing ever.” The ladies posed for a photo together and Dannielle later helped Donna get a souvenir of her experience watching Taylor’s film, snapping a photo of her next to the movie poster outside the theater, which Donna said she was planning to send to Travis.