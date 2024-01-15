YG and Saweetie Split After 8 Months of Dating [Report]

Rappers YG and Saweetie have reportedly called it quits after confirming their romance with a sexy getaway to Cabo in May 2023.

The pair came to the “mutual decision” to split after realizing that they would “be better off as friends,” according to a source report by The Shade Room posted via Instagram on Monday, January 15. The insider added that YG, 33, and Saweetie, 30, want to solely “focus” on their “busy” careers.

The “Birthday” artists first sparked dating rumors in April 2023 after they were reportedly packing on PDA at Coachella weekend 1. Though YG and Saweetie never publicly confirmed their relationship, it was clear they were an item after they were photographed kissing in a pool the following month.

The “Tap In” rapper previously dated Migos rapper Quavo. Saweetie confirmed her relationship with Quavo, 32, in September 2018 after months of speculation.

“You know, we worked together and ever since then we’ve been getting to know each other,” she said during an appearance on The Real. “I enjoy his company.”

Getty

The “Stir Fry” musician recalled sliding in Saweetie’s DMs during a July 2020 interview with GQ. “I seen her on my [Instagram] Explore page. I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So, I did my research and I DM her,” he told the publication. “I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’ So, I slid in her DM … I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’”

Quavo and Saweetie called it quits in March 2021 after nearly three years of dating.

“I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind-the-scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” she tweeted at the time. “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom.”

Quavo broke his silence on March 19, 2021, tweeting, “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

YG, for his part, has previously dated singer Kehlani and multi-hyphenate Keke Palmer over the years. The “Go Loko” artist was ​also previously romantically linked to Catelyn Sparks, with whom he shares daughters Harmony Jackson and Vibe.