Week of January 7 to January 13. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks).

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

With the New Year in full swing, it’s important to steer your life in the right direction. Minor setbacks could slow you down, encouraging you to go the extra mile to make certain situations come to fruition.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

New year, new you! If you’ve been feeling bogged down by old emotional baggage, it’s time to confront your fears and let them go.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Life is changing and it’s changing quickly! With the pace picking up, there’s no end to the exciting scenarios that could fall at your feet.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

This week finds you with your head down, working hard. Ambition is coming into your life powerfully, Aries, and you’re ready to make the changes that really matter.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With so much going on, you’ll have to juggle to keep up. Mini dramas put your instincts to the test and allow you to make up your mind about what is happening.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Your chatty charm and easygoing attitude sends your popularity soaring this week, but an unexpected twist could take you down a different route than anticipated. There is so much to unfold right now, so keep life simple if you can, Gemini.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Try to find a balance between your own needs and the needs of those around you. Once you do that, it should become easier to let go of things that no longer matter.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Focusing on what makes you happier and stronger is the way to go! It’s all about bringing your ideas together with others’ now, so look for people on your wavelength.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You have a knack for getting things done, which makes you a terrific team player. Just be sure that the people in your life aren’t taking advantage, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Ignoring a problem isn’t going to make it go away, Libra. Make the effort to push through obstacles now and you should find the path ahead gets smoother.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re blessed with a go-getting charm that makes other people interested in what you do and say. So, be sure you speak up, Scorpio!

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

With the power of transformation coming your way, you’re ready to take action. You may need to be patient, though, and give the results a chance to unfold.