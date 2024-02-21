Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet Twin in Jumpsuits for 'Dune 2'

Twinning! Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet wore matching peach and gray jumpsuits as they attended the premiere of Dune: Part Two in Seoul, South Korea.

Zendaya, 27, and Timothée, 28, both stood with their hands in their pockets as they posed for photos at a press conference on Wednesday, February 21. Despite their near-identical ensembles, Zendaya added her own flair by wearing her jumpsuit draped slightly off her left shoulder.

Their South Korean appearance is the latest stop on the pair’s fashion-forward promotional tour of their new blockbuster sequel. The week before, Zendaya wowed fans with a vintage chrome bodysuit at the film’s London premiere.

