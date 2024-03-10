Zoë Kravitz freed the nipple while attending a 2024 pre-Oscars party on March 8. Two days before the Academy Awards, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, the actress hit the red carpet in a sheer dress that left little to the imagination.

Zoë, 35, wore nothing underneath the see-through Saint Laurent gown, which featured a halter neckline. She had her hair pulled back into an updo to show off the backless dress, which also had sheer fabric up one leg.

While attending Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show in February, Zoë also rocked a sheer ensemble. She was one of many female guests at the event to show major skin in her look, as Olivia Wilde, Elsa Hosk, Lila Moss and more also rocked nipple-baring looks to the fashion show.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Both appearances were solo outings for Zoë, who was not joined by fiancé Channing Tatum at either event. The two are fairly private about their relationship and rarely attend public events together. They started dating in 2021 and got engaged in October 2023.

“No two people have ever been more in sync,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “They’re ready for this. Channing and Zoë are already talking about what kind of wedding they want. They’re both so excited!”

Both stars were previously married. The Batman star tied the knot with Karl Glusman in June 2019 and filed for divorce less than two years later. Their split was finalized in August 2021. Meanwhile, Channing, 43, was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 until they announced their separation in April 2018. She filed for divorce later that year and it was finalized in November 2019. The exes share one daughter, Everly, 10.

Zoë made a rare comment about her relationship with the Magic Mike star in a November 2022 interview. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” she gushed. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

She also revealed how Channing was the ultimate gentleman while they were working on the film Blink Twice together. “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever, he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she shared.