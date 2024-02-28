Your account
Stars Who Wore Sheer Looks at St Laurent Show Zoe Kravitz Olivia Wilde More

Stars Who Showed Nipples in Sheer Looks at St. Laurent Show: Zoe Kravitz, Olivia Wilde, More

Feb 28, 2024 6:46 pm·
A number of stars took the theme of “transparency” to heart at Saint Laurent’s Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 27, wearing the label’s designs that showed off their nipples.

Olivia Wilde donned a sheer khaki green bodysuit, while Zoë Kravitz rocked a see-through brown dress. Model Georgia May Jagger went braless under a sheer striped top, as fellow catwalk queen Elsa Hosk‘s black and white polka dot blouse left nothing to the imagination.

The bold celebrities took on creative director Anthony Vaccarello‘s theme of transparent and fragile designs that were inspired by the “Transparencies” exhibition being held at the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Paris. Many of the looks that he sent down the runway were totally sheer, and celebrities were completely on board with the style.

