Dust ​off the Christian Louboutin’s because the 2024 People’s Choice Awards is here! Barbie is still in season as actor Simu Liu hosted the big night in entertainment as the film was up for nine awards. Pop culture’s biggest stars ​were recognized ​at the Sunday, February 18, event, including Taylor Swift, for her Eras tour phenomenon and the Oppenheimer squad.

Not to mention, ​comedic legend Adam Sandler received the People’s Icon Award for his outstanding career and rockstar Lenny Kravitz took home a special Music Icon Award.

Keep scrolling to see your favorite stars on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards.