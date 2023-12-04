Addison Rae’s Dress at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala [Photos]

Addison Rae attended the Academy Museum Gala ready to slay the red carpet. The TikTok superstar left little to the imagination as she wore a jaw-dropping Roberto Cavalli dress at the third annual event on Sunday, December 3.

“magical night!!! so lucky to be here @theacademy @academymuseum,” she captioned her Instagram post the following day.

The He’s All That actress, 23, stayed on top of the fashion trends as she flaunted her curves in the see-through gown with lace and embroidery at the Los Angeles-based event. Addison not only went braless as the dress featured a plunging neckline, but also exposed her black underwear in the translucent ensemble. The socialite slayed the frisky look that complimented her toned figure with cutout sides that exposed her bare waist and back.

Keep scrolling to see Addison Rae’s daring dress!