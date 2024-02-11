There will be no Taylor Swift hate on Adele’s watch! The singer was performing her residency in Las Vegas on the evening of February 10, just one day before the 2024 Super Bowl. During the show, she took a minute to defend Taylor from haters who don’t like the attention she’s gotten during NFL broadcasts amid her relationship with Travis Kelce.

“I think I want the [Kansas City] Chiefs to win [the Super Bowl] just because Taylor Swift goes for them,” Adele, 35, told the crowd, referencing Taylor’s loyalty to her boyfriend’s team. “And all of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at games? Get a f–king life. That’s her f–king boyfriend. It’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch.”

Taylor, 34, began showing up at Chiefs games in September 2023, just weeks after she started dating the team’s star tight end, 34. She made it to a dozen games during the 2023 season and is expected to be in attendance at the Super Bowl, fresh off of a four-night run of concerts in Tokyo, Japan. Her plane landed in Los Angeles on the afternoon of February 10, giving her plenty of time to make it to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for the big game on Sunday, February 11.

While her attendance throughout the season has reportedly boosted the NFL’s revenue by millions, the “Karma” singer hasn’t been able to avoid some criticism from football fans. However, she’s made it clear that she will not let the haters stop her from supporting her boyfriend.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Taylor admitted in a December 2023 interview. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. The game is a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs were victorious. Should they pull out another win, all eyes will be on whether or not Taylor publicly celebrates with her man afterward. The two did not shy away from showing PDA after the AFC Championship on January 28, with Taylor making her way to the field to congratulate Travis. Their sweet moments were captured by television cameras and photographers but they certainly didn’t seem to mind!

This public lovefest was much different from what fans saw in Taylor’s last relationship with Joe Alwyn, which ended at the beginning of 2023 after more than six years. Since the split, she seems to have developed a new outlook on how she wants to live her life.

“Life is short,” she said in 2023. “Have adventures. Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years … I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting than I was six years ago.”