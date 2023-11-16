adriana lima slams comments about her changing appearance

Adriana Lima responded to comments criticizing her appearance on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

“The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1 year old learning to walk, and three dogs,” the supermodel, 42, wrote in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 15. “Thanks for your concern,” she quipped.

The response comes in the wake of social media users criticizing the model’s changing look at the event for The Hunger Games prequel. Some questioned whether Adriana had gotten recent plastic surgery or filler on her face, while others suggested a medical issue or weight gain may be causing her face to appear fuller.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

“Way too much filler and maybe a thread lift gone wrong?” one user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“It may be a medical issue (i.e. thyroid and/or leaky gut),” another wrote on the platform.

Still, others wondered if the OG supermodel may be pregnant.

“Have u seen #AdrianaLima at the recent #HungerGames red carpet?” another X user wrote, adding, “Do you think she got surgery or is pregnant?”

Steve Granitz / Contributor

Adriana was joined by her daughters, Sienna and Valentina, and her boyfriend, Andre Lemmers, on the red carpet ahead of the film’s premiere at TCL Chinese Theater. She shares Sienna, 11, and Valentina, 14, with her ex-husband, Marko Jarić.

Andre’s two children, Miah and Lupo, also walked the red carpet alongside their famous parents.

The former Victoria’s Secret model and Andre, 42, welcomed their first child together in August 2022. Adriana opened up to People earlier this year about her journey to embracing her post-baby body.

“Every day I have to remind myself, ‘Listen, accept who you are. Accept your body,'” she shared at a Victoria’s Secret event in April 2023.

“It’s a transitional body right now because I had a baby,” she added. “So you just created life. It’s such a big blessing. Every body has a different reaction with pregnancy and post-pregnancy.”

Though the Brazil native admitted she “struggles” with insecurity about postpartum changes to her body, she told People she has to remind herself that she’s only “human.”

“And then every day, I learn new things. And with age, your body reacts differently,” she added. “But it’s okay. I’m learning.”

In April, Adriana reunited with Victoria’s Secret as the face of the brand’s Heavenly Eau de Parfum. She explained to People that it was “uplifting” to partner with the company, who she modeled for from 1999 to 2018, at this point in her life and career.

At a September event for Victoria’s Secret The Tour, Adriana shared with the outlet, “I feel that as a woman, and still being in fashion — I’m 42 years old and a mom with five kids, so I feel that I’m still being celebrated in this stage of my life,” adding, “It’s great to see that no matter what stage you are [in life], for my kids and the new models coming up, it’s uplifting.”