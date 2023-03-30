Ali Fedotowsky Slams Jake Gyllenhaal For Awkward Red Carpet Experience

Yikes! Ali Fedotowsky is not Jake Gyllenhaal‘s biggest fan. The former Bachelorette star recalled an awkward red carpet moment when she “started crying” after the Southpaw actor was rude to her.

“Jake Gyllenhaal shows up for the red carpet — my first red carpet for E! News — I’m like ‘I’m gonna kill it. I’m gonna be so good.’ I practiced. I rehearsed my questions. I was so ready to go.” Ali, 38, shared during a Wednesday, March 29, episode of the “Women On Top” podcast, noting that she was “shaking in my heels” when Jake, 42, walked up to her.

“I say to him, ‘Hi, Jake who’d you bring tonight?’ Like, for a date, like, who’s your date tonight?” the former reality star claimed. “He goes, ‘bye bye,’ and walked away from me.”

According to Ali, she wasn’t the only reporter that the Donnie Darko actor was rude to that night.

“There’s an interviewer next to me and her question to him was ‘So, if you don’t get an Oscar for this film, those tattoos totally should,’ because he was all tatted up for his film, and he goes ‘bye’ and walked away,” Ali remembered, poking fun at Jake being “a serious actor.”

Before calling out the California native, Ali said “sorry” to Jake, nothing that she was “going to Taylor Swift you right now,” referring to the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s past rumored romance with the Oscar nominee. Swifties are well aware that Taylor’s hit 2012 tune “All Too Well” has been widely rumored to be about the singer’s romance with Jake. However, neither have ever confirmed the past relationship. Taylor has also shied away from revealing who the song is about.

Jake reportedly dated Taylor from October to December 2010, keeping their relationship under wraps at the time. That being said, the Brokeback Mountain alum does not think that the fan-favorite song is about him.

“It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans,” he told Esquire during a February 2022 interview. “It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

The Zodiac actor does, however, take issue with the hate he’s received due to the song.

“At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name,” Jake shared in the same interview. “That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can — or should, even — take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world. How do we provoke a conversation? … That’s the discussion we should be having.”