The Bachelorette season 19 finalist Erich Schwer‘s ex-girlfriend Amanda Kaylor died on September 5, 2023, at the young age of 27, Life & Style previously confirmed. The single mom was found dead inside her home and her cause of death has been revealed.

What Was Amanda Kaylor’s Cause of Death ?

Amanda died as a result of “ligature hanging,” Life & Style confirmed via the Los Angeles County Coroner. Her death occurred at her residence and has been ruled a suicide. She left behind a son, August, who was born on January 26, 2020.

Has Erich Schwer Commented on Amanda Kaylor’s Death?

The former reality star has not yet publicly responded to her death and did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

How Did Amanda Kaylor Become Famous?

Amanda became well known to Bachelor Nation fans when she blew the lid off how Erich was still dating her when he went on The Bachelorette season 19. He ended up becoming Gabby Windey‘s final rose recipient and the pair got engaged in their season finale, although they later broke up.

During a September 2022 interview with Reality Steve, Amanda revealed that she and Erich met on the dating app Hinge in January 2022 and began a whirlwind romance. It was particularly convenient as the duo both lived in Santa Monica, California.

Two months into their relationship Erich allegedly revealed to Amanda that he would be going on The Bachelorette, sending her a March 10 text breaking the news two weeks prior to filming getting underway.

“I know this isn’t ideal, I wanted to do this to see if there was something else, I could do with my life,” Erich’s alleged text to Amanda read. He later claimed he couldn’t be the best version of himself for her. “Not until I figure out who I am. Not that this is the answer, but I need a change. I’m stuck in my career path and I’m miserable with it. I don’t want this to be the rest of my life,” an additional text read.

Erich contacted Amanda again in a March 22 text that read, “I made a rash decision that was beyond selfish … Can we talk when I am back in L.A.? I needed to go home for a little to be with my parents,” while also sending her two dozen roses. Although Amanda responded the next day, Erich didn’t receive it as filming was already underway on The Bachelorette.

Did Gabby Windey Find Out About Erich Schwer and Amanda Kaylor’s Relationship?

The pair addressed the blossoming controversy during the show’s finale. “I was taking the cowardly way out. I fully led this girl on and I was using the show as an excuse to not confront her about our relationship at this point where I didn’t see a future, but we were having fun,” Erich explained about dating Amanda before going on the show, saying he “took the easy way out” and “handled it poorly.”

Gabby claimed Erich had already told her about his past with Amanda before she came forward with her accusations. The reality star said, “He’s gracious and he’s honest and I do believe what he says,” while admitting her new fiancé was “kind of an asshole” to Amanda.

In a statement Amanda shared with Bachelor Nation Scoop, she said, “I don’t believe Erich had any good intentions going on this show and I don’t believe anything to have changed. He wanted the clout and he got it. I just hope he doesn’t continue to hurt anyone on this new path he is on.”

Gabby revealed on the November 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars that she and Erich had split. “I did just go through a break up,” she revealed before her first dance, adding, “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren’t each other’s best match.”