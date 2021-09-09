Doing her thing! Amelia Gray Hamlin spoke out at New York Fashion Week about how she has been feeling following her split from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick on Wednesday, September 8.

“Relaxed?!” the 20-year-old laughed with E! News about her mood amid the event before noting, “But I love the stress.” The starlet added, “I’m so excited to be here. It’s amazing. I’m so excited to be back and just in action and around people. … I’m so grateful to be here.”

“Look who’s walking in her first show for @NYFW,” Amelia’s mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, gushed via her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of her younger daughter backstage while getting into glam. “And she’s closing the show!!” The DNA founder later shared clips of her runway walk via her own Instagram Stories, which appeared to take place on a rooftop space.

Life & Style confirmed Amelia and Scott, 38, split on Tuesday, September 7 — and the Flip It Like Disick star has been “heartbroken” and “desperately trying to win Amelia back” since, an insider revealed. However, Amelia’s friends “are warning” her “not to fall for his pleas.” As for Lisa, the 58-year-old has become “unimpressed by Scott’s behavior” and feels that her daughter “deserves better” in a relationship.

The model and the reality star’s bond “had been a little bumpy over recent months,” but the “straw that broke the camel’s back” happened on August 30 when Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima leaked alleged Instagram DMs between himself and the Talentless founder. The messages were about the Poosh founder’s PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker during their recent romantic trip to Italy — and Scott even sent a PDA photo to Younes, 28.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” read Scott’s alleged message, to which Younes allegedly replied, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro.” The French model then added the caption, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” to his Instagram Stories.

Since the shocking exchange, Scott and Amelia have been taking “space to figure out what they really want,” an additional source previously revealed to Life & Style. “It was Amelia’s decision. She wasn’t happy about the DM leak and needs time to reassess their relationship. She questions whether Scott still has feelings for Kourtney and doesn’t like the idea of being dragged into their feud.”