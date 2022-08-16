Angelina Jolie and ex Brad Pitt‘s kids are growing up so fast, and the actress’ youngest son, Knox, is now already as tall as his 5-foot-7 mom.

In new photos taken while the pair were grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Monday, August 15, Knox, 14, looked very much the teenager he’s become while standing shoulder to shoulder as he strode alongside Angelina, 47. He also showed his gentlemanly side by carrying the bags with their purchases in both of his hands.

Knox dressed casually in a white T-shirt and black pants and sneakers, while elegantly chic Angelina donned a sleeveless white wrap maxidress and Valentino flat sandals for running errands with her handsome son.

Angelina is likely relishing the time she has with her three youngest children after dropping daughter Zahara, 17, off at Atlanta’s Spelman College on August 10 to start her freshman year. In an Instagram video shared by the university’s VP of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman, someone off camera asked, “All right, Miss Jolie, can you tell us how does it feel? How does it feel to be a Spelman mom?”

“I’m gonna start crying,” Angelina responded, noting that she’d managed to hold back her tears so far. The Maleficent star added she was “so excited” to the mother of a Spelman student.

The Oscar winning actress’ eldest son, Maddox, 21, traveled even farther from home when he started college in August 2019 at South Korea’s Yonsei University, where he reportedly was seeking a degree in biochemistry. In a video taken by one of his future classmates, Angie was heard saying, “I leave today, today’s the day I drop him off … I’m trying not to cry.”

Angelina still has a few years to go before she’s an empty nester. Daughter Shiloh, 16, along with Knox and his twin sister, Vivienne, still reside at her stunning $25 million estate in the Los Feliz area of L.A. She shares custody with Brad, who lives approximately five minutes away at his longtime Los Feliz home. The former couple’s son Pax, 18, graduated from a private Los Angeles high school in June 2021, though it is unclear if he went on to pursue college studies.