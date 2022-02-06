Girls’ day out! Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt rocked a casual chic style as she and her famous mom took a trip to a salon together.

The Salt actress, 46, and the trendy teen, 17, were seen leaving the Foxtail Salon in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, February 5, in photographs obtained by HollywoodLife. While mama Angie wore a long, classy tan wrap-tie coat with brown sandals, Zahara sported dark blue ripped jeans, white sneakers and a sky-blue tank top, along with a white cardigan. Both ladies wore black masks as they strolled outside and held various shopping bags.

Zahara also showed off her majestic blue hair color, whereas Angie kept her natural brunette locks wrapped in a bun.

The Oscar-winning actress has been spotted with her children — Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, Pax, Maddox and Knox Jolie-Pitt — whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, on multiple occasions in recent months.

Three weeks prior to Zahara and Angie’s L.A. outing, the mom of six was spotted with Vivienne, 13, on a grocery run. Not only that, but she also took son Pax, 18, out for a sweet lunch date in December 2021 — right on Brad’s 58th birthday, coincidentally.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The well-known kids were making even bigger headlines, though, from October to November 2021, as their mother brought them to various red carpet events, specifically her multiple Eternals film premieres. However, sisters Zahara and Shiloh were the stars of the show, as the two wore a few items taken straight from the Maleficent star’s closet.

At the Marvel flick’s U.K. premiere, Shiloh turned heads by wearing Angie’s knee-length floral-print, white Dior dress on October 27. She then flaunted her personal sense of style at the afterparty that night, when she stepped out wearing a rock ’n roll-esque ensemble: a periwinkle blue, button-down jacket that was embroidered with images of Great Britain, such as Union Jack flags and skulls, accessorizing with her black high-top Chuck Taylors. One week later, Zahara donned her mama’s sparkling silver sheer, floor-length Elie Saab gown at the Eternals L.A. premiere on November 5.

Although Shiloh, 15, has become a fan-favorite style icon recently, it was Zahara who introduced her to the world of fashion.

“Shiloh loves music, dance, acting and lately, thanks to her sister Zahara, fashion,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in November 2021. “It wasn’t always like that, but now she loves dressing up in her mom’s clothes.”

“Zahara is the real fashionista in the family,” the source added at the time.