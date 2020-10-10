Through thick and thin! Ant Anstead got in some boys’ time with his friends on Friday, October 9, amid his shocking split from estranged wife Christina Anstead.

“I’ve taken a few days out with a great group of men (who mostly punched me in the face today),” the 41-year-old captioned an Instagram Story photo of himself and four of his pals. He also included the hashtag “#RiseUpKings” and an inspirational quote. “A man’s character is not judged by when he celebrates his victory, but by what he does when his back is up against the wall,” the adage read.

Instagram

It seems the Wheeler Dealers host is leaning on his closest confidants since the Flip or Flop star, 37, announced their “difficult decision to separate” on September 18. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Christina wrote on Instagram at the time. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Ant recently shared his eldest daughter, Amelie, has also been a source of support — and she even gave him something tangible to commemorate that. “Unpacked these treasures left for me by my amazing little lady @amelieanstead to open when needed,” the car enthusiast captioned an Instagram photo of a jar filled with “memories” and “reasons why” his children — including 14-year-old son Archie, whom he shares with his first wife, and 14-month-old son Hudson, whom he shares with Christina — love him.

The 17-year-old also included several letters to open under various circumstances in her gift. “So far I’ve only opened two (happy [and] motivation),” he continued. In the photo, the other envelopes instruct him to open them only when he’s having a bad day, feeling sad or when Amelie has “just left after a visit.”

The mechanic even shared the special message inside one of the open cards. “Good to know you’re happy because when you’re happy, I’m happy too!” the note read. “I hope you stay happy, I hope you keep smiling and continue to have a great day, week, year!”

It’s clear Ant is surrounded by a lot of love as he navigates these big changes in his life.