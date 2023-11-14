Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Tanner and Rachel Still Together?

The Bachelor in Paradise season finale doesn’t air until December 9, 2023, but that doesn’t mean spoilers aren’t available regarding who ends up with whom. Tanner Courtad and Rachel Recchia hit it off during season 9, but are they still together?

Who Did Tanner Courtad Date During ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Fans first met Tanner during Charity Lawson’s season 20 of The Bachelorette, and he made it pretty far in the season. However, Charity sent him home the week before hometown dates. On Bachelor in Paradise, Tanner first developed a connection with Kat Izzo when he arrived on the sandy beaches of Mexico during episode 2. Kat, who was paired up with Brayden Bowers at the time, ditched Brayden for Tanner.

While Tanner was coupled with Kat, Davia Esther arrived on the beach and immediately set her eyes on Tanner. Tanner accepted a date with her, which sent Kat spiraling into a rant claiming Tanner would “never see her again.” Davia told Kat her date with Tanner went well, but Tanner was the most sought-after man in Paradise and had a few makeout sessions. He kissed Genevie Mayo and then moved on to Rachel, who he ultimately gave his rose to during the rose ceremony.

Who Did Rachel Recchia Date?

Rachel has experienced plenty of heartbeat throughout The Bachelor franchise. She had her heart broken by Clayton Echard during season 26, and then by Tino Franco during season 19 of The Bachelorette, which she costarred with Gabby Windey.

Rachel received a rose from Sean McLaughlin during the first rose ceremony of the season, even though he really had feelings for Jess Girod. But Jess friend-zoned him for not talking about his attraction to Rachel.

Brayden took an opportunity to slide into a spot with Rachel, but she admitted she didn’t have any romantic feelings for him. However, that didn’t stop them from making out when Wells Adams busted out the Paradise Truth Box which held an anonymous submission saying the two should lock lips.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

When Tanner arrived Rachel said, “I was excited to talk to Tanner, but I know he has a lot of things he is working through.”

Whatever Tanner had going on wasn’t enough to stop him from giving his rose to Rachel in week 3.

Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Tanner and Rachel Still Together?

Rachel and Tanner’s spark fizzled out fairly quickly and they are not still together in 2023. Previews for week four of Bachelor in Paradise showed Jordan Vandergriff arriving on the beach.

Rachel awarded Jordan her first one-on-one date during her season of The Bachelorette but ended up sending him home because she didn’t feel a “spark.” Early promos show Rachel giving Jordan a big hug when he arrives.

However, according to Reality Steve, Rachel self-eliminates and leaves Paradise single.