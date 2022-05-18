Love after Paradise! The Bachelor alum Anna Redman met boyfriend Chris Bukowski off screen, and they clicked “right away,” she exclusively tells Life & Style about their romance. “He is the kindest person I’ve ever met in my life.”

How Did Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski Meet?

In fact, it was Bachelor Nation alums Joe Amabile and fiancé Serena Pitt who connected the reality TV couple. Although Chris, 35, was the first one to reach out.

The TikTok star, 25, jokes it was “so embarrassing” because Chris heard her “ranting about my relationship issues” during a FaceTime call with Serena, 24.

“I wasn’t being quiet. Like, I was worked up,” recalls the Chicago native. “Then, I realized [Chris] was in the back when I was making a joke like, ‘Hey Joe, come on, you have to have a friend for me. If you do, just throw him my way. Like, I’ll take anything at this point.’ That sounds bad, but I was joking.”

Later that night, Joe, 36, sent Anna a DM asking if he could give Chris her number. “I was like, ‘I don’t know. Like, he seems cool.’ … And then, hearing from Chris’s side, I guess Joe was like, ‘You need a text her right now!’”

Anna Redman/Instagram

Chris quickly reached out via DM, but Anna admits she was “a little standoffish” because she didn’t want to chat too much online before meeting in person.

“He thought I wasn’t very nice,” she says with a laugh. The copywriter went into their first date with “an open mind,” although she wasn’t necessarily “expecting anything” from their outing.

“I don’t know about him. All I’ve seen was what I saw on TV,” she recalls about her initial impression of the Bachelorette alum. “Within the first five seconds of meeting him, I was like, ‘Oh s—t, this guy’s awesome.’ There was like a mutual attraction there … Like, this is a man, this isn’t a boy.”

What Bachelor Seasons Were Anna and Chris On?

Most fans know Anna from season 25 of The Bachelor starring Matt James, and Chris has appeared on seven times on the franchise — on seasons 8 and 10 of The Bachelorette, season 3 of Bachelor Pad, seasons 1, 2 and 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and finally, season 6 of BiP, where he got engaged to ex-fiancé Katie Morton.

Anna gushes that Chris is “so freaking nice,” which maybe “doesn’t come off on TV at all.”

“[He’s] just always thinking about me,” she says. “He’ll come over and he’ll bring me flowers or like he knows I love Mountain Dew. So, he would always like send Mountain Dew to my house or just the little things really add up for me.”

Where Do Anna and Chris Stand Today?

Anna says she and Chris are “just enjoying where we are right now.” Although they don’t have plans for the “immediate future,” they have talked about “end game things.”

“Our dream is to move to South Carolina in like five years or something,” she says. In the meantime, they’re simply excited to “travel and enjoy each other’s company.”