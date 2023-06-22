The Bachelorette alum Dale Moss has been linked to comedian Tiffany Haddish after they were allegedly spotted getting cozy in France. Keep reading for details and clues about his possible new relationship.

Are Dale Moss and Tiffany Haddish Dating?

The pair were reportedly seen sharing a kiss while they enjoyed A$AP Rocky’s Spotify Beach concert at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival on June 21.

“Tiffany gave Dale a brief smooch in between twerking to A$AP Rocky,” an insider told Page Six.

However, a source close to the former model told Us Weekly that “nothing is going on between the two of them. Tiffany and Dale were there with mutual friends. They weren’t making out or anything at all, it was a hello kiss between friends.”

Tiffany responded to Page Six‘s report on their Instagram page, commenting, “I never kissed nobody last night and nobody kissed me. Sorry guys this isn’t true.”

Page Six/Instagram

Are Dale Moss and Galey Alix Still Together?

All signs point to “yes.” Dale posted an Instagram photo holding the HGTV star in a close embrace with one hand on the back of her leg and another on her tush on May 30. He gazed lovingly into her eyes and captioned the snapshot, “These are the moments that bring me peace,” while tagging Galey. He also added the hashtags “team” and “together.”

When Did Dale Moss and Galey Alix Start Dating?

They were first revealed to be a couple in June 2022. Dale gushed about the Home In a Heartbeat star while wishing ex-fiancée Clare Crawley well after she married Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins on February 1, 2023.

“I think anytime someone finds love, that’s a goal to find that for every person. So, you know, there’s nothing but love and positive thoughts on this end,” Dale told Us Weekly at an event on February 4. “I’m currently in an amazing relationship with [Galey Alix and] it’s almost a year now.”

“I think with anyone else’s relationship, you know, that’s their relationship. I’m solely focused on mine, but again, I wish nothing but the best. Love is a beautiful thing and I think it’s great when anyone finds that,” he added.

The former football player also told the outlet that Galey is “the most gifted, hardworking, beautiful woman inside and out. And she supported me every step of the way in everything I’ve done. So, knowing what that’s like and having that type of support and someone by your side is definitely special. And everything we go through in life gets us to this point right now. So, I’m appreciative and grateful for everything.”

Who Has Tiffany Haddish Dated?

The Girls Trip star confirmed she was in a relationship with rapper Common during an August 2020 appearance on pal Steve-O‘s podcast, “Steve-O’s Wild Ride.” The pair split in November 2021 due to their busy schedules, but the breakup was an amicable one. Common shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to his ex the following month.

“Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish! One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known,” he captioned a December 3, 2021, photo of the Night School star, adding, “May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!” Tiffany has not been linked to any committed relationship since her romance with Common.