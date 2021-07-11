Got her back. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and daughter Brielle Biermann defended Ariana Biermann from “haters” amid speculation that she has an eating disorder after her 50-pound weight loss.

“She doesn’t. All you haters go f—k yourself,” read the identical message both the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 43, and the Don’t Be Tardy alum, 24, shared via their Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 10. “You judged her when she was ‘thicker’ and judge her even more now that she’s ‘thinner’ and HAPPIER!”

Instagram

Ariana, 19, opened up the day prior about how fans and followers have been making her feel regarding her impressive weight loss.

“I’m so over everyone acting like I lost 50 pounds overnight,” she explained via her Instagram Stories. “I was 167 [pounds] my sophomore year. 145ish [pounds] my junior, started really working out, eating healthy, etc [in] January of 2020. I am now 118 [pounds] over a year and a half later. I was 125 [pounds] last summer. Please stop. I do not have an eating disorder. I worked my ass off to get to where I am today. I am not sick. This is ridiculous and awful to say to someone. Stop commenting on people’s bodies and worry about yourself.”

She added in subsequent Instagram Story posts, “I wish I could give y’all some insane secret to get skinny overnight but I can’t.”

The starlet noted that she “ran 3-5 miles a day” with “a waist trainer on in 90 degree weather,” “went to the gym and worked out,” went into a “caloric deficit,” did “intermittent fasting,” counted calories, “ate healthy,” stopped snacking and cut soda out of her diet in order to drop the weight.

“So it is a process. It takes time,” she concluded. “But believe in yourself. Do it for you. You got this s—t!”

The influencer first touched on the fact that she had been body-shamed for her weight during a TikTok video in March — and she revealed that the negative treatment was part of what helped her improve her health.

“I looked in the mirror and changed it, and I worked my ass off to get to where the hell I am today and be the skinny legend bad bitch that I am,” Ariana explained in the clip. “Was I bad bitch before? Hell yes, the baddest. But was I confident, happy, loving myself? None of the sorts.”