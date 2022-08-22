Ariana Grande Goes Makeup-Free and Shows Off Her Real, Extension-Free Hair in Rare Video
Ariana Grande is such a stunning natural beauty. She proudly showed off how gorgeous she is completely makeup-free and gave fans a rare look at her curly, shorter real hair in a new Instagram video for her God Is a Woman body care collection
The “7 Rings” singer, 29, appeared at the beginning of the promo wearing a towel around her chest with her wet hair pulled up atop her head. She rested her flawless, clean face against her hand, showing off her flawless complexion with a slight sweet smile.
The video then showed off two of Ari’s new products, a body oil and a scrub soufflé, before cutting back to the gorgeous songstress looking into the camera with her smooth skin glowing with no makeup on. The next shot featured her real, extension-free hair in wet curls cascading down to her upper back, after she let it down from the top of her head and showed off the tattoos on the back of her neck.
“After seven+ years of creating fragrances, I’m beyond excited to announce that today we have finally launched our very first full body collection!!!!!” Ariana excitedly wrote in the caption, adding, “each product was developed with clean, vegan, sustainably sourced, beautiful ingredients i.e.: coconut oil, shea butter, argan oil and lots of love.”
The Voice judge then thanked fans of her fragrance and beauty products, telling them, “It’s an honor to create things and to then see you enjoy them in every/any capacity.”
Ariana has become quite an entrepreneur when it comes to beauty and skin care products. She released her first fragrance called “Ari” on September 16, 2015, following it up one year later with the even more successful perfume, “Sweet Like Candy.” She has since created an additional six more fragrances for her scent empire.
The “Side to Side” singer branched out into makeup with her R.E.M. brand in November 2021, which featured products including eyeliner markers, liquid eye shadows, highlighter and more, which Ulta Beauty began selling in their stores in April 2022. Ariana launched a collection of R.E.M. lip-related products on June 16.
“I’ve thought a lot about this, of course, because I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever. I think that … I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists,’” Ariana told Allure in October 2021 when asked about the crowded celebrity makeup field.
“I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music,” she added.