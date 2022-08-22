Ariana Grande is such a stunning natural beauty. She proudly showed off how gorgeous she is completely makeup-free and gave fans a rare look at her curly, shorter real hair in a new Instagram video for her God Is a Woman body care collection

The “7 Rings” singer, 29, appeared at the beginning of the promo wearing a towel around her chest with her wet hair pulled up atop her head. She rested her flawless, clean face against her hand, showing off her flawless complexion with a slight sweet smile.

The video then showed off two of Ari’s new products, a body oil and a scrub soufflé, before cutting back to the gorgeous songstress looking into the camera with her smooth skin glowing with no makeup on. The next shot featured her real, extension-free hair in wet curls cascading down to her upper back, after she let it down from the top of her head and showed off the tattoos on the back of her neck.