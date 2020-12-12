Barista in training! Dancing With the Stars winner Artem Chigvintsev taught his son, Matteo, how to make coffee on Friday, December 11.

“He’s the cutest with coffee. So addicted to finding the best beans! I love it!” the 38-year-old’s fiancée, Nikki Bella, wrote on an Instagram Story video of a box of coffee beans the dancer ordered online. The former wrestler, 37, watched her husband-to-be prep their intricate coffee machine with their son on his hip. “So, I buy other stuff online … this is what Artem buys online,” she joked.

Instagram

The DWTS alum went on to explain that the particular set of beans he was preparing were “low acidity” and smell great, before allowing his future wife’s twin sister, Brie Bella, to take a sniff. As Artem turned on the coffee machine, Matteo’s aunt asked, “Teo, are you going to make us some coffee?” while his mama remarked, “Teaching ’em young!”

“Teo has made coffee time so cute!” the first-time parent wrote on another video of the coffee being brewed. “LOL! His reindeer slippers!”

Nikki and Brie, 37, revealed their simultaneous pregnancies in late January. The WWE alum gave birth to her first child with the ballroom pro on July 31, Brie gave birth to baby No. 2 the following day. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple has yet to tie the knot. Nikki revealed her upcoming “fall 2021” wedding plans on the December 2 episode of “The Bellas Podcast.”

“We’re praying COVID is under control, we are mask-free or we figure out a way how to do it,” the San Diego native told her sister, 37, on the hit show. “We just want people to come together for an amazing weekend of fun, festivities, family, good friends, love and light.”

She even revealed they have a target date for the anticipated nuptials. “I’m just prepping, it will be some time in November or December,” Nikki added. “I would love November … the end of November. I always wanted a wedding like that — the time of year, the look.”

The couple recently moved from Arizona to Napa Valley, California — and they’re loving it. “We’re just on cloud nine. You know when you know you made the right move? You just feel it,” Nikki gushed on the podcast. “I was like, ‘Artem, this is our first home together; a home that we’re gonna completely gut, and we’re coming together for the ideas and we’re making it ours.'”