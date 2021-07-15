Photographer Group/MEGA

We see you, Avril Lavigne! The longtime singer-songwriter was photographed heading to a pal’s house in Calabasas, California, with boyfriend Mod Sun on Wednesday, July 14.

Avril, 36, opted to go braless in a sheer black top paired with distressed jean shorts and combat boots, per images obtained by Daily Mail. The “Complicated” artist accessorized with aviator sunglasses, a tote bag and a silver chain on her cutoffs.

As for Mod Sun, 34, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, he looked trendy in an all-black outfit with his bright green hair acting as the perfect pop of color.

Since going public with their relationship earlier this year, Avril and Mod Sun have quickly become one of music’s cutest couples. The talented duo collaborated on a track titled “Flames” in January — and it didn’t take long for their romance to blossom thereafter.

According to Avril, she and Mod Sun “had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio,” the Canada native told People in April. “He’s an incredible artist and producer. This is the first of many. Proud of what we made with ‘Flames.'”

Speaking with Billboard in May, Mod Sun recalled how he and Avril met. “So, the first thing I do is DM her like, ‘Hi icon,” and she was like, ‘Oh my God, that s–t was the craziest thing I’ve seen on the Internet in the last 10 years. You guys are awesome,'” he explained, referring to an Instagram Story he had just filmed with BFF and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly. From there, they had a couple more exchanges before Avril agreed to be a part of “Flames.”

“The song changed my life, but further than that it opened this whole space of us working together on music for her,” Mod Sun explained. “We’ve made a ton of songs together now. It’s literally the dream scenario to work with her as a songwriter because I actually get to hear my ideas come out in full form, in the best possible way.”