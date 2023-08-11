Bachelor Nation Stars Who Came Out as LGBTQIA+ Members Over the Years: Gabby Windey and More
Gabby Windey is the most recent Bachelor Nation star to reveal she’s part of the LGBTQIA+ community after she announced her relationship with girlfriend Robby Hoffman in August 2023.
“So, I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private, because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation, cause I’m dating a girl,” she said during an appearance on The View.
The Bachelorette season 26 colead isn’t the only person from the franchise who came out after their time on the show, and we have the full list.
