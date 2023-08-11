Bachelor Nation Stars Who Came Out as LGBTQIA+ Members Over the Years: Gabby Windey and More

Gabby Windey is the most recent Bachelor Nation star to reveal she’s part of the LGBTQIA+ community after she announced her relationship with girlfriend Robby Hoffman in August 2023.

“So, I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private, because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation, cause I’m dating a girl,” she said during an appearance on ​The View.

The Bachelorette season 26 ​colead isn’t the only person from the franchise who came out after their time on the show, and we have the full list.