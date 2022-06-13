Say hello to 95p! Becca Tilley introduced fans to her longtime love, Hayley Kiyoko, in May 2022 after years of speculation. Now, the couple can’t stop showing off their love.

“Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch,” the Bachelor Nation alum shared via Instagram at the time alongside a Reels video showing off highlights from their relationship. Hayley commented back, writing, “The best four years ever. I love you Becca.”

While the pair first met in April 2018, Becca didn’t start hinting that she was off the market until over a year later. During a June 2019 episode of her “Scrubbing In” podcast with Tanya Rad, Becca revealed that she was “in love” but didn’t give any further details about her significant other. On the podcast, the cohosts referred to Hayley as 95p, which Becca explained meant that there was a 95 percent chance they’d get married.

“I think there’s something really special that it’s just ours,” The Bachelor alum told Entertainment Tonight in December of that same year. “There’s so many opinions, and people have so much to say about everything, and I just didn’t want to let that into my relationship. But it’s harder to keep private than it is to be public with it. I’ll be honest.”

Reflecting on the romance during the same interview, Becca said it was an ” instant connection” between her and Hayley. She added, “I’ve never had something so instant, like, from the beginning.”

While fans speculated about Becca and Hayley, the duo waited until they were both ready before taking their relationship public.

“We have had an open relationship with everyone around us, it just was not open on social media and publicly,” Becca explained to ET in a June 2022 interview. “It’s made me feel so light. And I didn’t realize how light I would feel. It’s been so great; a weight off the shoulders. And just like having the support and love has been overwhelming in the best way. I’m just so grateful to everyone who knew and they let us [announce] on our own time.”

The former reality star went on to say that the fan reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, noting, “it’s much bigger than me.”

“After settling from all the support and the love now it’s like, this gives me an opportunity to be someone who can help other people going through the same thing, and navigating such a big part of ourselves and embracing who we are and loving who we are,” she shared. “And also being able to tell a love story that maybe people haven’t seen before.”

