Bachelor Nation‘s Tyler Cameron slammed The Golden Bachelor‘s Gerry Turner and ​Theresa Nist splitting after only three months of marriage, saying it’s a “stain on love.”

Tyler, 31, who was a finalist on season 15 of The Bachelorette, appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Happy Hour” on Wednesday, April 16, where he was critical of how Gerry, 72, and ​Theresa, 70, disappointed fans of the show’s debut season.

“Three months?! They make all my relationships seem very long. You know what I mean? Like, golly, I’m a dating expert compared to them,” the former model said.

“They put a stain on love and Bachelor Nation because it was the most wholesome … Like, it brought so much joy back to The Bachelor of not this like, people wanting to go on just to be influencers, that like brought like joy and true love – that we thought. And then they just pulled the rug right out from under us,” he continued.

Tyler had a theory that Gerry and Theresa’s ages were behind their breakup, which he based on his father, whom he said was “set in his ways.”

“Gerry and Theresa don’t want to change their ways. He doesn’t want to leave Indiana where his family is and she doesn’t want to leave New Jersey, where she wants to live. Like it’s just two stubborn old people, you know? And when you get older you get more stubborn,” the Jupiter, Florida, native said.

Tyler was correct in his assessment that neither were willing to relocate, which led to Gerry filing for divorce on April 12, three months after the couple’s lavish televised wedding on January 4.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry told Good Morning America host Juju Chang in a joint interview with Theresa hours before his divorce filing in Petersburg, Indiana.

The former couple previously hinted at signs of trouble, as Gerry wanted to remain living life as a retiree at his Indiana lake house while Theresa chose to continue working and living in New Jersey, as they revealed during a March 21 appearance on the “Dear Shandy” podcast.

“I still work, so that’s the hurdle,” compliance officer Theresa explained. Retiree Gerry implied that her continuing to be employed interfered with his plans for their future.

“I guess the difficult part is I went on to the show to find my partner, and I’ve been retired for a long time. I wanted fun [and] adventure. I wanted to go do [things],” the former restaurateur said.

“So that is the crux of it, right now, is when does that start? I think the living arrangement is really secondary to the freedom of being able to go and enjoy life and do,” Gerry continued, referring to Theresa’s work as a “hurdle” that was “still there.” He added, “And right now, we’re dealing with it. It’s just something we’re gonna have to find a way around.”