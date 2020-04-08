She’s loving family life, y’all! Former Bachelorette starlet DeAnna Pappas exclusively tells Life & Style the secret to her successful 8-year marriage with husband Stephen Stagliano. “Chardonnay!!” the 38-year-old jokes about what keeps her relationship strong. Plus, the one-time reality babe dishes on what’s new with her family as they navigate social distancing amid coronavirus concerns.

So, what is DeAnna’s secret to marriage?

“In all honesty, it takes work. Sometimes a lot of it. We have a marriage counselor that we see weekly when we need it. We also take breaks,” the Georgia native explains. “Stephen golfs when he needs time alone and I love to be with my girlfriends and my time alone at night with a nice Aloisia Beauty face mask, a glass of wine, and some Outlander on Starz! We also do things together that we love like golf or going to the movies. We have a weekly date night as well.”

The brunette beauty definitely didn’t go the conventional Bachelor Nation route when it came to locking down a suitor. In fact, during her season 4 stint as the lead, she got engaged to Jesse Csincsak but the relationship was short-lived. In 2009, she got engaged to her now-hubby, whose brother Michael Stagliano appeared on the subsequent season of Bachelorette.

“I think a marriage takes two people who are committed to each other as well as being committed to making it work. My marriage is beyond perfect. We have seen some really dark times as husband and wife, but we have also seen some really beautiful times together as a couple,” DeAnna continues. “I love my husband and I love my children. I am incredibly loyal to that. Having great friends to hold you accountable and walk alongside you is so important.”

How are the kids?

Naturally, the former Bachelor contestant couldn’t help but gush about daughter Addison and son Austin and their hobbies. “The kids are enjoying playing outside when the sun is out. They love riding their bikes and scooters around the block while I walk the dog,” she explains. “Addison is really into LOL dolls and puzzles. Austin loves trains [and] dinosaurs. We do little spurts of learning throughout the day also … bless my poor kids, though, if they have to rely on me to be their teacher!”

Are they thinking about having more kids?

It looks as though the TV personality is content with closing up shop when it comes to adding to her brood. “We are pretty happy as a family of four — a healthy and happy little girl and boy. Plus, I don’t want to be pregnant again!” DeAnna reveals. “We have considered adopting in the future or even fostering kids if the Lord calls us to do so. We’ll see!”

