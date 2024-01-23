Bachelor Nation’s Christina Mandrell is in the hot seat after followers called her out for faking a pregnancy announcement.

Taking to social media to celebrate the premiere of Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season premiere on Monday, January 22, Christina, 28, posted a throwback picture of her in front of the Bachelor mansion the night she stepped out of the limo for Zach Shallcross’ season.

“Can’t believe this was already a year ago!” Christina wrote alongside the photo of her taken, sporting a pink gown with a stomach cut-out. “Good luck to all the ladies tonight! Who else will be watching @joeygraziadei’s #bachelor premiere tonight!?”

While it seemed like a normal post at first, followers quickly realized that Christina was sporting a baby bump in the photo, leading many to wonder if she was pregnant – or had been in the past.

Courtesy of Christina Mandrell/Instagram

It wasn’t until Christina’s Instagram Story post made it to an online forum that fans realized her baby bump had been created thanks to artificial intelligence. Naturally, people were hot and bothered she had gone to extremes to spark conversation.

The Instagram Story post wasn’t the first time Christina found herself in hot water among Bachelor Nation. Her fiancé, Bachelorette alum Brayden Bowers, proposed to her during Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s January wedding, stirring up mixed feelings among viewers of The Golden Wedding.

“Timing was sooo inappropriate! I know you got permission, but I feel like you put the bride and groom on the spot!!” one follower wrote on social media after Brayden, 25, popped the question. “At someone else’s wedding is so tacky and selfish. I can’t imagine doing that to someone,” wrote another.

“I thought that was the tackiest thing you guys could have done why would you take away from everything that was built up? You guys should be ashamed of yourselves,” yet another disappointed viewer commented on the matter.

The ire wasn’t just contained to followers and viewers, either. Bachelorette alum and Paradise bartender Wells Adams even admitted to telling Brayden that proposing at the Golden Wedding wasn’t a good call.

“I told him he shouldn’t do it,” Wells, 39, told The Messenger as part of an interview published on Monday, January 22.

“I think once [Gerry] gave the OK, it was OK,” Wells continued, noting that Brayden did get the Golden Bachelor alum’s permission. “But yeah, you don’t want to take the spotlight away from Gerry and Theresa, but if anyone can do it, it’s Brayden.”