Wells Adams is the ultimate cool, calm and collected Bachelor Nation star. However, the fan-favorite exclusively tells Life & Style that Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Golden Wedding was a “stressful” night for him after he was asked to be the backup host days before the big event.

“So, Jesse [Palmer’s] wife [Emely Fardo] was very, very pregnant, like maybe going into labor. So, they hit me up like two days beforehand, and they’re like, ‘Hey, listen, if Jesse can’t do this, you need to host this thing,’” Wells, 39, explains to Life & Style, noting he received the script 18 hours before the wedding and attended rehearsals. “And so, I was like, ‘Oh, no. This is like a completely live show. Man, I hope I don’t screw this thing up.’ And then, lo and behold, Jesse flew back like four hours before the show and did it. So, I was off the hook.”

Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, tied the knot during a live televised wedding on January 4. Bachelor Nation’s finest including Kaitlyn Bristowe, Trista Sutter and Leslie Fhima attended the event hosted by Jesse, 45, who entertained viewers smoothly.

That being said, Wells tells Life & Style that the Bachelor alum “was nervous because his wife might give birth at any time, and she might murder him if he was not there for that.”

“And then he didn’t get to do the run-through,” Wells, who will be facing off against other stars from the stage, screen and stadium in the 2024 HGV Tournament of Champions on January 18, 19, 20, 21, 2024, in Orlando, added. “I had to do it.”

Jesse, for his part, informed viewers about the pickle he was in while hosting the reality TV nuptials and even gave his pregnant wife a special shoutout.

“So, Emely, I know you’re at home watching. I love you so much. I miss you. Please call me if you feel anything. I will leave here immediately, and I’ll leave everything in the capable hands of my friends who I’ve enlisted to help me out here tonight,” he said during the live special, in reference to Wells. Before calling it a night, the NFL commentator gave his lady one final message with the most heartwarming sign-off.

“I’m Jesse Palmer, and I gotta get out of here because I’m about to be a dad,” he said. “Emely, I love you. I’m coming home right now. Good night, Bachelor Nation.”

The behind-the-scenes of the wedding may have been in a frenzy, but Gerry and Theresa were blissfully in love the entire evening and the following morning.

Disney/John & Joseph Photography

“They’re absolutely, totally in love, even when they thought no one was watching,” an insider, who was a guest at the wedding venue at La Quinta Resort in La Quinta, California, exclusively told Life & Style. “They were like a couple who’ve been together for years, but there were adorable signs that they’re still getting to know each other.”