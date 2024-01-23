Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams revealed he told Brayden Bowers to not propose to Christina Mandrell during The Golden Bachelor wedding special.

“I told him he shouldn’t do it,” Wells, 39, told The Messenger during an interview published on Monday, January 22.

However, Wells did acknowledge that Brayden, 25, asked Gerry Turner for permission to propose before the big day. “I think once he gave the OK, it was OK,” the Bachelor in Paradise bartender continued. “But yeah, you don’t want to take the spotlight away from Gerry and Theresa [Nist], but if anyone can do it, it’s Brayden.”

“He’s the best by the way. I love him,” Wells added about Brayden, noting that the proposal was “the most special moment” of the night. He joked, “It was a two-for-one special and that was pretty crazy.”

Brayden left fans torn when he proposed to Christina, 28, before Gerry, 72, and Theresa’s ceremony began during the January 4 special. “I knew that there was something special, and there was something different, and then I got to spend time with you, and I got to spend time with Blakely,” he told Chrisitina. “I got to spend time and show you and introduce you to my family.”

“For the first time in my life, I feel like I found someone that I can be myself with unapologetically,” he continued before he popped the question. “I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Like Gerry said, ‘it’s like we have such little time,’ and Theresa — they’re the biggest inspiration. I know that I want to spend the rest of my days with you.”

Shortly after Christina agreed to marry Brayden, several fans rushed to social media to slam the couple for getting engaged on Theresa, 70, and Gerry’s special day.

“You don’t propose at another man’s wedding!” one person wrote via X, which was previously known as Twitter. Another chimed in, “Please not Brayden proposing to Christina at this wedding?!!! How rude!!!”

A third critic wrote, “Brayden literally breaking wedding etiquette rule #1 which is don’t propose at someone else’s wedding.”

Disney/Eric McCandless

However, the couple didn’t seem bothered when they took to social media to celebrate the news. “We’re engaged!!!! They say when you know, you know, and from the first moment I met @christinamandrell I knew that I had found my person,” Bradyen wrote via Instagram on January 8. “She is my favorite person in the whole world and I’m so lucky that I get to spend the rest of my life with her. Love you baby.”

Fans got to know both Brayden and Christina after they competed on The Bachelor franchise. Brayden pursued a romance with Charity Lawson during season 20 of The Bachelorette, while Christina was a contestant on Zach Shallcross’ season 27 of The Bachelor.

After the California native failed to find love during season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise, he and Christina revealed they started dating during the season finale in December 2023. “Now, Brayden is dating Christina from Zach’s season,” a note on screen read to catch viewers up on what the stars have been up to since filming ended. “Brayden is teaching Christina’s daughter how to accessorize.”