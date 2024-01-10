The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams gave Joey Graziadei some relationship advice ahead of his season of The Bachelor, Wells tells Life & Style exclusively.

“My advice to him was — and this was the advice that Harrison gave to me and to Ben Higgins — ‘Don’t let this experience change your life. Let it enhance it,’” Wells, 39, tells Life and Style.

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender says he first hit it off with Joey, 28, when the pair met for a golf outing, and then they recently saw each other again at the first The Golden Bachelor wedding. There, Wells says, he offered Joey some words of wisdom before the season 26 premiere of The Bachelor.

“In terms of relationship advice, I was just like, ‘Listen, I know everyone says this, but the most important thing in a relationship is communication. You just need to constantly be communicating what you need, what you don’t need with your partner, and make sure you keep that line of communication open.’”

During his time as a “bartender slash therapist” on Bachelor in Paradise, Wells explains he learned a bit of advice that he now shares with “everyone, especially guys.”

“And I told Joey this too. I was like, ‘You know, listening is an important part of any relationship.’” He continued, “And knowing what type of response people need from you is really, really important because sometimes when you’re consoling someone, like if I’m at the beach or if I’m with my wife and there’s a problem that comes up, I have to decide whether it’s do you want me to give you some advice on how to fix the problem, or do you want me to listen and kind of be angry with you and just kind of live in this moment?”

Though Wells didn’t find love during his time on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, or as a contestant on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, he later met his match in actress Sarah Hyland.

The couple first connected via social media in October 2017, and tied the knot in August 2022 after nearly 5 years of dating. Wells and Sarah, 33, were engaged in July 2019, and originally planned to get married on two previous occasions in 2020 and 2021, but both dates had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is going to sound unromantic, but it’s something that I now wholeheartedly believe when it comes to a really solid relationship … I think that you need to find someone who is on your team and who’s always trying to help your team and constantly being a motivational force,” Wells told Life and Style exclusively during a January 2022 interview.

He continued about Sarah, “And so, we are that for each other and it’s really, I know, it’s not romantic, but that’s the truth.”

Wells Adams will be facing off against other stars from the stage, screen and stadium in the 2024 HGV Tournament of Champions this January 18 to 21st in Orlando.