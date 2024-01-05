Bachelor Nation stars Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell faced backlash after they got engaged during The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding special.

Before Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, said “I do” during the televised wedding on Thursday, January 4, several of the franchise’s stars spoke to correspondents Charity Lawson and Kathy Swarts ahead of the ceremony.

When Brayden, 25, and Christina, 28, stopped by to chat, he quickly began to profess his love for his girlfriend before he proposed.

Shortly after the proposal aired, several fans took to social media to slam the couple for the timing of the engagement.

“You don’t propose at another man’s wedding!” one fan wrote via X, which was previously known as Twitter. Another added, “Please not Brayden proposing to Christina at this wedding?!!! How rude!!!”

The backlash continued as a third viewer chimed in, “Brayden literally breaking wedding etiquette rule #1 which is don’t propose at someone else’s wedding.”

“Only Brayden would try to make this wedding about him,” a following person added. “I can’t stand that absolute clown. So tacky so yuck so please get him off TV.”

Both Brayden and Christina are familiar to viewers, as they have been contestants on The Bachelor franchise. Brayden pursued a romance with Charity, 28, during season 20 of The Bachelorette, while Christina appeared on Zach Shallcross’ season 27 of The Bachelor.

Brayden continued his quest for love during season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise. After the California native failed to find love on the beach, he and Christina revealed they started dating during the finale episode in December 2023.

“Now, Brayden is dating Christina from Zach’s season,” a note on screen read at the end of the episode to catch viewers up on what the stars had been up to since filming wrapped. “Brayden is teaching Christina’s daughter how to accessorize.”

Brayden came prepared to Gerry and Theresa’s wedding with what he wanted to say. “I knew that there was something special, and there was something different, and then I got to spend time with you, and I got to spend time with Blakely,” he told Christina. “I got to spend time and show you and introduce you to my family.”

“For the first time in my life, I feel like I found someone that I can be myself with unapologetically,” Brayden continued. “I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Like Gerry said, ‘it’s like we have such little time,’ and Theresa — they’re the biggest inspiration. I know that I want to spend the rest of my days with you.”

Christina was visibly stunned, but quickly agreed to marry him. “Put it on me!” she exclaimed. “This is why we got our nails done?”

Brayden then laughed before she added, “You are such a pain in my butt.”